LED Advantage: Tech Tip by Michael Bridwell

The following tech tip from DPI offers a streamlined but detailed overview of what differentiates DP's LED and UHP-illuminated projectors. Analyzing variables such as color performance, stability, maintenance, and other performance items, this document pinpoints the key characteristics of each technology platform.

Using this document as a guide, DP dealers can accurately identify which platform supplies the best fit for real-world applications.

1) Low Cost of Ownership

• Never Purchase a Replacement Lamp

- 60,000 to 100,000 Hour Illumination System Depending on Projector Model

- Saves Thousands of $$$ Normally Spent on Lamps During the Life of a Projector

- Eliminates the need to Track Lamp Hours until Replacement

• No Lamps to Replace

- Reduces Downtime Spent Replacing Lamps

- Reduces Downtime Spent Recalibrating Brightness and color

- Eliminates the Need to Hold Spare Lamp Inventory

• Replacement LED Module (if ever needed)

- Low cost, costs less than two lamps

- Unlikely to ever be needed, as 60,000 hours of LED life equals nearly 8 years of 24/7 operation