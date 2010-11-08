Haivision's CoolSign Acquisition Adds Digital Signage to Its Stable by James Careless

Haivision Network Video, a leading provider of end-to-end H.264 IP video solutions, now owns CoolSign's digital signage technology. The Montreal-headquartered Haivision acquired CoolSign when it purchased the brand's parent company, CS Software Holdings, in November 2010.

"Our clients and integrators have long asked us to incorporate digital signage into our product line," says Peter Maag, Haivision's EVP. "We had the option of either starting our own division or acquiring proven technology. Since CoolSign has a solid 12 year track record in digital signage, it just made sense to fill this gap quickly by acquiring it."

"It became obvious that Haivision and CoolSign had a perfectly aligned vision," adds Lou Giacalone, Jr., CoolSign founder. "With our substantial combined technical resources and deep industry expertise under one roof, we can deliver truly disruptive capabilities to the market."

CS Software Holdings is the second significant acquisition/merger for Haivision. Last year, the company merged with Video Furnace, allowing it to add Video Furnace's IP video delivery system (now Furnace) to its product portfolio. Key among these additions was Video Furnace's InStream -- now branded as Haivision InStream -- which is a video player that provides a uniquely patented no-install technology for secure video access right after the main central Furnace server has been installed. "CoolSign is only the second product marketed by Haivision not named after a fish," Maag quips. Haivision's premerger/acquisition product line includes names such as Piranha, Mako, and Barracuda.



If Peter Maag is correct, Haivision's takeover of CoolSign should not have any negative fallout. Haivision has no plans to reduce or close down CoolSign's facilities, nor to consolidate the two companies on a functional level. "We have a great R&D team at CoolSign in Beaverton, Oregon," Maag tells AV Technology. "There's no reason not to keep them where they are, thanks to our ability to connect with them using Haivision's telepresence products."On the positive side, Haivision will be adding its Makito HD video encoding system to CoolSign's products. CoolSign's digital signage technology will also be ported to Haivision's Furnace IP video system as well. The result should be increased capability for users of both brands.

According to Haivision, the company currently serves more than five million players daily across many platforms, and has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of over 40 percent for the past six years.

"This is a great move for Haivision, CoolSign and our customers," Maag concludes. "It is a win-win situation for all."