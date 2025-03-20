A New All-in-One Digital Signage Solution from SpinetiX and Bluefin

Makes digital signage accessible, secure, and easy to deploy for businesses.

The Bluefin/SpinetiX all-in-one digital signage platform on a laptop and several displays of different dimensions.
(Image credit: Bluefin/SpinetiX)

SpinetiX and Bluefin International are partnering to offer an all-in-one digital signage solution ready for business which makes digital signage accessible, secure, and easy to deploy.

The new solution features the SpinetiX DSOS dedicated operating system integrated with Bluefin screens from 10.1-55’ inches. Thanks to this collaboration, the all-in-one signage solution offers out-of-the-box access to the free Discovery Plan of the SpinetiX ARYA CMS to quickly get started with digital signage on any number of screens without any recurring fees. With SpinetiX enabled, Bluefin all-in-one displays provide a highly secure and robust, subscription-free digital signage solution with seamless reliability and globally available support for all customers.

“As digital signage solutions become increasingly critical for businesses across all vertical markets, our partnership with SpinetiX empowers technology integrators and resellers to deliver flexible solutions to adapt to these customer needs," said Frank Pisano, CEO of Bluefin International.

“The SpinetiX cloud-based platform combined with Bluefin displays meets a unique need for AV professionals, IT managers, and digital signage specialists. This all-in-one solution offers a turn-key and scalable technology that adapts to the evolving demands of modern business,” added Pisano.

Bluefin's wide array of form factors, including small format, touch, and ultrawide screens with integrated computing power ensures the requirements of a vast number of applications including Corporate and Hospitality. The displays have minimal power consumption and require no additional cabling or power supplies.

The solution is also designed to grow with customer needs. From a CMS perspective, customers can at any time upgrade their free subscription to one of the SpinetiX ARYA Enterprise plans to get access to more features which are supported by SpinetiX certified resellers. And Bluefin offers its screens ready-to-ship or with rapid turn around times.

"I am delighted about our collaboration with Bluefin. We share a common vision to develop robust, qualitative, durable, and secure products well-suited for Corporate and Hospitality clients and the entire professional audio-video industry. Our common longstanding expertise in the digital signage field enables us to deliver a 'ready-to-use' professional solution out-of-the-box, making the benefits of digital signage more accessible to many customers,” commented Francesco Ziliani, CEO of SpinetiX. “This unique offering is also designed to grow with businesses, representing a great opportunity for our channel ecosystem of certified resellers to deliver added value to their customers,” added Ziliani.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

