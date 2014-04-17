Zoom Media and Network A Partner for Fitness and Nightlife Networks

Zoom Media & Marketing is partnering up with Network A to align original action sports content to more than 48 million viewers monthly.

The relationship will offer an opportunity for Network A programming to reach video screens across ZoomSocial, a network of over 2,000 bar and nightlife destinations in more than 45 DMAs, as well as ZoomFitness, a network of over 2,300 health clubs. Additionally, Zoom and Network A

will work together to offer brand partners branded video packages distributed across Zoom digital screens and Network A social and mobile outlets.

“This partnership allows us to share exciting and relevant content with our patrons in both the nightlife and fitness environments,” said Patrick West, Zoom’s Executive Vice President of Creative Services. “Network A’s action sports programming is a great way to engage the socially and physically active 18-34 audience in environments where they are living life on their own terms.”

“Zoom Media’s distribution network extends Network A’s consumer reach beyond the premier digital experience,” said Frank Kavilanz, general manager of partnerships and revenue for Bedrocket, parent company of Network A. “In addition to providing original content, we’re also looking forward to working with Zoom to align brand partners with unique opportunities to reach this targeted audience.”