The What: Zigen's ZIG-RXAV-100 HDBaseT RX Receiver comes with built-in 20W per channel stereo amp over single CAT5e/6/7, 100m, 48V IEEE POE, 4K, 4K UHD Scaler, IR, RS232, 3D, and WebOS Addressable.

The What Else: This HDBaseT Receiver is perfect for classrooms, boardrooms, huddle rooms and more, with its built-in amplifier that strips from HDMI, two ethernet port, two relays, WebOS and more. When paired with the ZIG-POEWP-100, it makes for a seamless huddle or conference room solution.