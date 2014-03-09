VUE to Debut New hs-20 Compact Subwoofer at Prolight+Sound

The What: VUE Audiotechnik will officially introduce its new hs-20 subwoofer with Active Compliance Management (ACM) technology Prolight+Sound Expo.

Originally developed for the hs-28 and hs-25 systems, VUE's patent-pending ACM technology combines a unique hybrid transducer alignment with sophisticated onboard electronics to deliver more output and low frequency impact than more conventional vented designs, while minimizing the need to increase overall enclosure dimensions.

The Why: "The hs-20 clearly shows that the performance advantages of ACM technology actually increase as the physical size of the enclosure decreases," said VUE Audiotechnik's CEO Ken Berger. "While both the hs-28 and hs-25 easily outpace any subwoofer near their size, listening to the hs-20 while looking at its compact frame clearly demonstrates the ability of ACM to dramatically change the performance benchmark for compact subwoofers from this point forward."



The What Else: The new hs-20 places a pair of custom-engineered, high powered long excursion 10-inch transducers into the ACM alignment. From there, onboard electronics include ACM-optimized DSP, and dual channel high efficiency amplifiers capable of maximum output without the need of noisy cooling fans. The net result is an advanced, fully integrated electro-acoustic subwoofer ecosystem capable of delivering clean low-end energy from a deceptively small footprint.

Like all h-Class systems, the hs-20 ship with SystemVUE networking as standard. With SystemVUE users can easily connect one or multiple h-Class systems together via wired or wireless Ethernet to a Windows or Macintosh computer. Once connected, SystemVUE Software provides access to a broad selection of network and device-level control and monitoring functions.



The Design: The hs-20's drivers and electronics are housed in a robust birch plywood enclosure that includes an integrated pole-mount. The hs-20's distinctive grill and handle surrounds receive a durable two-part finish that lays a coat of transparent candy-apple red over a black powered coat base for a deep hue that's uniquely VUE. The signature h-Class look is completed with a heavy aluminum rear panel that features a machined "VUE" logo integrated into the formidable heat sinks.



One More Thing: The hs-20 ACM subwoofer joins the recently announced h-8 high definition full range system as the newest and smallest members of VUE's rapidly expanding h-Class family, and clearly demonstrate VUE's commitment to bringing flagship performance to size critical applications.