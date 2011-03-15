Premier Debuts Digital Signage iPad Mount

Premier Mounts has introduced the IPM-700 secure wall mounting frame for iPads. The new wall mounting frame completely covers all iPad controls and allows access to the touchscreen, turning the iPad into an interactive display for digital signage.

The IPM-700 is available in stainless steel, chrome, black and white finishes. Custom finishes are also available. The MSRP is $124 for the black or white finish. Pricing may vary for the other finishes.

The company says that the frame is ideal for retail, hospitality, corporate environments, tradeshows and many other areas.

The IPM-700 wall mount allows the iPad to be used as a protected digital signage delivery platform. It covers all the operation buttons, prevents any unauthorized access and does not obstruct reception to WiFi networks.

To accommodate specific power and AV cabling needs, the IPM-700 may be installed over Premier Mounts’ optional In-Wall AV and Power GearBox (GB-INWAVP). This GearBox includes knockouts for power and signal access and can be easily installed in a wall.