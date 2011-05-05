Lee Minich to Deliver Keynote at LLB Expo

Lee Minich

Rochester, NY--Lab X Technologies’ president, Lee Minich, is slated to provide an in-depth seminar on the emergence of 802.1 IEEE Audio Video Bridging (AVB) as a new standard in networking as the Keynote Speaker at the annual LLB Expo in Stockholm, Sweden.

The seminar will take place Wednesday, May 18, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Stockholm International Fairs. LLB Expo 2011 is the largest Nordic trade show for audio, lighting, video and media technology.

“As AV systems continue to grow in size and capabilities, it is critical for manufacturers and users embrace networked systems,” Minich said. “Traditional analog systems are simply not scalable or maintainable as the convergence of audio, video, control and monitoring accelerates.”

Minich is also the Marketing Work Group chairman for the AVnu Alliance, an organization dedicated to the advancement of AVB technology.