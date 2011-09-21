Audio Authority Holds iPad Giveaway, Survey

At CEDIA EXPO, Audio Authority began soliciting custom integrators for their opinions in a survey that seeks to establish the best ways for a small U.S. manufacturer like Audio Authority to do business in the CI marketplace.

Tom Higgins, sales manager at Audio Authority, explained that the company has used different methods over the years to adapt to their customers' needs, and is again evaluating options beyond the company's current factory direct to dealer model.

“Most of our customers benefit from a direct relationship with the manufacturer, especially when it comes to technical support," Higgins said. "That said, we also receive requests from time to time for more availability through distributors, or rep firms. This survey is part of our on-going dialogue with customers and potential customers that we hope will result in better service and better practices.”

What are your views? Take the five minute survey before September 30 and you'll get the chance to win an iPad. Visit audioauthority.com for details.