TDC Projects Across Australia for Christmas

The team at Technical Direction Company (TDC) delivered spectacular projections at multiple iconic locations during December 2013 including St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney, Melbourne Town Hall and the Old Post Office, Newcastle.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to transform and bring these beautiful buildings to life to celebrate the festive season”, says Kain Jones, TDC’s Special Projects Manager. “TDC are the video projection experts who work behind the VIVID festival so are familiar with lighting up and transforming Australia’s most famous landmarks.”

In total, TDC supplied a total of over 30 high brightness Barco digital video projectors incorporating Barco’s latest 26,000 lumen HD projectors, in addition to Barco 22K and 20K projectors along with all control and media server equipment and expert technical support.

“TDC’s painstaking preparation and careful projection mapping before each event and on site made each event happen,” added Jones.

Melbourne Town Hall

TDC provided projectors and crew to transform the Melbourne Town Hall into a dramatic façade celebrating Christmas and the festive season in a playful way.

“City Evolutions” at Old Post Office, Newcastle

A 25-metre high Christmas tree was projected using TDC projectors onto the Old Post Building in Hunter Street, Newcastle, a highlight for local businesses and retailers during the festive season.

17-million pixel HD centerpiece: “Lights of Christmas” at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney

Perhaps the most spectacular of projections, TDC for the third consecutive year provided projections onto the façade of St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney.

“Over the whole façade of St Mary’s Cathedral, TDC provided a total of over seventeen million pixels,” ended Jones.