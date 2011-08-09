AVI-SPL Launches Technology Expo Event Series

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL has launched its Technology Expo 2011 series, with more than 25 of the AV industry's top manufacturers signed on as featured exhibitors.

"As the number one Pro AV industry leader, AVI-SPL's Technology Expo is set to deliver exciting breakthroughs in digital signage, HD video conferencing and telepresence, audio networking and more," said Kelly Bousman, senior vice president of marketing, AVI-SPL. "This is a free event specifically geared towards helping customers enhance productivity, all while increasing the strength, depth and versatility of business communications. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with and learn from the industry's leading visionaries in the Pro AV industry."

AVI-SPL's executive vice president of Video and Unified Communications, Michael Brandofino, will lead the event as the keynote speaker. As a leading expert with nearly 20 years of industry experience, Brandofino will address "Harnessing the Hidden Values of Unified Communications," a presentation featuring real world applications for IT/AV convergence.

In addition, exclusive presentations will be delivered by AMX, Cisco, NEC and Polycom, with AIA and InfoComm accredited courses offered by Biamp, Cables to Go and Crestron.

AVI-SPL's Technology Expo will tour to four major cities across the U.S., including:

August 23: Chicago, IL

October 6: Tampa, FL

October 26: Washington, DC

November 16: Long Beach, CA