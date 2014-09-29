Yamaha to Show I/O Rack at AES 2014

The What: Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will launch the fifth in a series of its Remote I/O (Rio) Racks at this year’s AES Convention.

The What Else: The new RMio64-D provides unprecedented capabilities for Yamaha CL and QL Series Consoles as well as NUAGE DAW systems that use Dante networking. The new product enables audio from a CL or QL live sound system to be converted to MADI and fed to an OB vehicle, for example, or a MADI based console can be easily integrated into a NUAGE system for post production.



Word clock synchronization can be an issue when converting between different audio formats, but now with the RMio64-D MADI inputs and outputs feature built-in, sample rate conversion sources with differing word clocks can be connected without causing noise or dropouts. In addition to redundant Dante network connections, the RMio64-D additionally supports MADI redundancy through simultaneous coaxial and optical connections. With the MADI Split (loopback) capability, a signal received at either the coaxial or optical input can now be retransmitted to the output.

On its own or in close integration with other Yamaha products, RMio64-D adds even greater value. The rack can be mounted via the CL or QL console touch screen displays with convenient remote control of Dante patching and sample rate converter settings (future update). Precision synchronization with the NUAGE system Direct Monitoring and VST System Link functions is also provided, as well as remote control from the NUAGE Workgroup Manager software.

“The RMio64-D allows smooth, simple connection between the MADI format and the Dante digital audio networking protocol that is rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide," said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. "Built-in sample rate conversion effectively overcomes word clock synchronization issues that would otherwise limit system design freedom, and extensive compatibility with CL, QL and NUAGE systems, significantly enhancing the value of those products for use in a broad spectrum of sound systems. Tight integration is the key to complete systems solutions offered by Yamaha for our customers.”