Yamaha to Release Compact I/O Rack for RIVAGE Mixer System

The What: Yamaha will release the RPio222 I/O Rack, a compact variation of the current RPio622 I/O Rack for the RIVAGE PM10 Digital Mixing System.

The What Else: The RPio222 is a dedicated I/O rack unit for the RIVAGE PM10. While the current RPio622 model fills a 10U rack space, the compact RPio222 requires only a 5U rack space for enhanced installation and placement versatility. The front panel features two RY-card slots that can accommodate dedicated analog input, analog output, or digital input/output cards. Two MY-card slots are also provided, offering compatibility with an extensive range of more than 30 expansion cards. Two rear-panel HY-card slots allow installation of input/output cards that support TWINLANe, the RIVAGE PM10 system backbone protocol, and Dante protocol for connection to additional network devices.

The RY slot-compatible RY16-ML-SILK analog input card is an important factor contributing to the sonic quality of the RIVAGE PM10. The RY16-ML-SILK card features hybrid microphone preamplifiers that combine an analog stage built on the Yamaha tradition of transparent, natural sound philosophy, and a digital stage that delivers the musically satisfying sound and unmistakable “air” of Rupert Neve Designs transformer circuitry and SILK processing.

Two independent power supply units are built in, providing power supply redundancy for maximum reliability in critical applications. A future firmware update will make it possible to connect up to eight RPio622 and RPio222 units to a single TWINLANe ring.