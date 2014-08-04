Yamaha, Rane Featured at AV Manufacturers Showcase

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems is one of many manufacturers that will be on hand at Clearwing’s Vendor Showcase on Tuesday, August 26, 2014 between 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Mike Eiseman, district manager, will bring along the new Yamaha QL5 Digital Audio Console as well as a CL1 digital console, Rio3224-D input/output box, and DXR12 speakers. He will also demonstrate the Yamaha StageMix application and Nuendo Live v1.1.



Additional manufacturers include Robe, Clay Paky, Shure, Rane and others.The event is free of charge and will be held at Clearwing, 11101 West Mitchell Street, Milwaukee. To RSVP, click here.

