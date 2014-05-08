Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will show the new QL Series digital audio console at InfoComm 2014. The new console inherits CL features such as all-in-one mixing, processing, and routing capability for small to medium scale live tour sound, houses of worship installations, corporate AV, and speech applications. As with the CL Series, the Yamaha QL Series includes circuitry and components that have been designed and selected with care, achieving audio purity from input to output. With a solid, sonic foundation it is possible to take full advantage of built-in premium internal processors, such as legendary Yamaha VCM technology and the Portico 5033/5043 created in cooperation with Rupert Neve Designs to shape and create as required. For a wide range of speech applications, built-in Dan Dugan Sound Design automatic mixing provides optimum channel balance while allowing the mix engineer to concentrate fully on the overall sound.