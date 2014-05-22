Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will preview the new NEXO GEO M6 compact loudspeaker series at InfoComm 2014. A very versatile, arrayable, cabinet design that represents renowned NEXO product design, flexibility, high SPL output, and exceptional sonic clarity for speech and music sound reinforcement.

Yamaha NEXO GEO M6



In its design, the GEO M6 extends beyond NEXO’s tradition of live music applications toward the corporate AV sector and a wide range of fixed installation opportunities where speech reinforcement is the primary requirement. Target markets include theatre, conference facilities and auditoriums, exhibition halls, multi-purpose rooms, airports, shopping malls, entertainment parks, and houses of worship. The GEO M6 Series is comprised of the GEO M620 arrayable cabinet and the GEO M6B bass extension.

The GEO M620 is a full-range unit for stand-alone, curved array or line array applications. Extremely compact in size (and lightweight (less than 22 lbs.), the GEO M620 uses a NEXO-designed long-excursion high-efficiency 6.5” LF driver and 1x1" throat driver on a BEA/FEA optimized HR Wavesource, to deliver a frequency response of 80 Hz - 19 kHz ±3dB, with nominal peak SPL of 127dB. HF dispersion is 80° or 120° horizontal, with 20° vertical coverage, 0° to 20° splay when arrayed. Using NEXO’s HRW patented waveguide for optimum HF coupling the M620 performs in a variety of configurations, facilitated by a fully-integrated 3-point rigging system.

“The GEO M6 Series will be beneficial for sound company rental inventory and extremely adaptable for various situations,” Marc Lopez, marketing manager of Yamaha, stated. "The product design offers maximum potential for sound reinforcement installations for many applications.”

The GEO M6B is a low and mid-frequency extension box for applications that demand more powerful reinforcement, such as live music. With one 6.5" 8-ohm long-excursion driver, the M6B weighs just under 17 lbs. and shares the same physical footprint as the M620, allowing the cabinets to be arrayed together in the same column. Featuring a flare-shaped port tube to increase low frequency efficiency and linearity at high power, the M6B offers a usable range @-6dB of 70Hz – 1kHz.

Made out of a light-weight polyurethane composite, the GEO M6 cabinets are available to order in any color designation. Highly cost-effective amplification is via NEXO’s NXAMP4x1 TDcontroller; with three cabinets per channel; i.e. a 12-cabinet system can be powered by just one amplifier and controlled over a Dante or Ethersound network.

GEO M620 loudspeakers can be used as single or in pairs, in curved arrays of three, in line arrays up to 12 cabinets long, depending on application and enabled by a range of simple accessories that allow flying, wall-mounting, pole-mounting and ground-stacking, pairing with any of NEXO’s wide range of sub-bass cabinets to create a highly portable SR solution. GEO M6B bass extensions can be deployed inside a M620 line array, allowing the user to increase line array length for improved directivity control and output in the low-mid frequency range.

For more information on the NEXO GEO 620 line array, visit Yamaha at InfoComm 2014, booth #C10716 or on the web at www.yamahaca.com.