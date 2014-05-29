Yamaha MA2030 Amplifier

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will launch two new amplifiers at InfoComm 2014 that will add to the growing number of Commercial Installations Solutions (CIS) products. The user-friendly UI of the MA2030/PA2030 are based on years of experience developing AV products and musical instruments.

At a targeted MSRP of $399, the MA2030 mixer amplifier, available in the summer of 2014, provides functionality not normally seen in products at this price point. World-renowned DSP technology allows product features such as Priority Ducking, Feedback Reduction, Auto Leveling, Speaker Processing, and simple remote connectivity. The MA2030 is the only mixer amp in its class that provides a low-cost optional DCP1V1S wall controller panel connected over a common Cat5 cable for simple user control without having to access the amplifier. The DCP mounts in a standard single gang wall box and provides one knob and four switches.

The PA2030 can easily provide more power by adding two more 30-watt channels to the MA2030 and also works great as a low-cost, high or low impedance amplifier. Reliable Yamaha quality and a “green” and silent design equipped with a highly efficient class-D circuit with a fan-less cooling design, the PA2030 will be available at an MSRP of $299 in the summer of 2014.

“When we originally introduced the CIS product line, we knew it was only a first step in bringing great value, Yamaha reliability, and technology features to the market," stated Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. "The tradition continues with the addition of these two new products.”

The MA2030 mixer amp features three stereo line inputs (two RCA, one Mini-Stereo plug), two mic inputs (one Euro Block, one combination XLR/phone jack), one Stereo output (RCA), two amplifier outputs (2x30 watts at high impedance, 70v or 100v, or low impedance from 3 to 8 ohms), and one DCP control port (RJ45 supports one DCP1V4S with power and control).

The PA2030 power amp has two stereo line input options (RCA and Euro Block), two amplifier outputs (2x30 watts at high impedance, 70v or 100v, or low impedance from 3 to 8 ohms).

For more information on the new Yamaha MA2030 mixer amp and PA2030 power amp, visit Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. in booth #C10716 at InfoComm 2014 or visit www.yamahaca.com.