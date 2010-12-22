Doyle Field Sporting Complex Renovated with New AV

- The annual Thanksgiving Day football game between Leominster High School and neighboring Fitchburg High is one of the oldest rivalries in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, dating back to Leominster High's founding in 1903. It's an exciting ritual for students and alumni, and one that's been vastly improved by the recent renovation of Doyle Field, the city's sporting complex.
- The makeover includes new bleachers and concession stands, two rebuilt press boxes, new scoreboard and a powerful sound system based around Community Professional Loudspeakers' R-Series all-weather loudspeakers. As system designer Alan Redstone of Wavelengths Pro Audio explains, the field's proximity to the surrounding residential neighborhood presented a challenge in achieving adequate coverage without undermining relations with the community.
- "We selected the Community R1s primarily for their very focused coverage pattern," says Redstone. "We were able to focus the sound on the bleachers while minimizing noise into the surrounding neighborhoods."
- A total of eight R1s are mounted in pairs 46 feet high on light poles surrounding the field. Four QSC ISA-Series amplifiers power the system, with system drive and processing handled by a QSC DSP-3. Input is via an Audio-Technica SmartMixer.
- "The coverage is absolutely flawless," says Redstone, "and the R1's all-weather design is an important plus with our New England winters."
