Barco Honored with AV Awards

Barco received several awards and recognition for its technology innovation during InfoComm. The OVL-815 received an award for “Best Video Wall” and the RCP-120 received an award for “Best Remote Control” from Commercial Integrator magazine. The publication also honored Barco's HDX W-12 as one of the “12 Hot Projectors from InfoComm” and named the FLM HD20 as one of “9 Must-See Video products at InfoComm.”

Barco products were also used in several projects receiving awards at the 2011 InfoComm/LSA Staged Events Awards:

• Best Use Of AV Technology for a Tradeshow Booth for a Corporate Client - Barco's NX4, DX700 Processor, Encore 3M/E Processor, ImagePRO Scan Converter, and Encore Small Desk were used in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2010 show in New Orleans, LA, produced by award-winner Riverview Systems Group.

• Best Overall Staging for a Corporate Industrial Entertainment Event – Barco's ScreenPRO II, ImagePRO HD Scaler Package were used in the Robin Hood Foundation Gala produced by award-winner Scharff Weisberg.

• Best Overall Staging for a Corporate or Association Event (Technology Budget over $200,000) – several Barco products were used for the Transitions Optical's 2010 convention produced by award-winner PSAV.

• Best Overall Staging for a Corporate or Association Event (Technology Budget: $50,000-199,999) – Barco's ImagePRO HD Scaler was used in the Oracle 11G Product Launch at the Guggenheim Museum, produced by Honorable Mention-winner Scharff Weisberg.

Just prior to InfoComm, the American Eagle Outfitters project in Times Square, NYC, received a 2011 Live Design Excellence Award in the “Architainment” category, in which more than 15,000 square feet of TF-20 LED panels and OLite 612 modules were used, in addition to 21 NSL-46 monitors and dual DX-700 LED digitizers.

At the show, Barco treated hundreds of AV producers and rental and staging professionals to an expanded offering of visualization products designed to optimize and display content for live events, corporate AV, digital branding/signage and control rooms.

“At Barco, we're continually innovating and discovering new ways to boost the “wow” factor of live shows, corporate meetings and special events,” said Todd Hoddick, VP entertainment for Barco North America. “We've developed a unique set of tools and technologies, applying our in-depth knowledge of the events business to help producers bring their ideas to life. Coupled with our outstanding reliability, customers enjoy a single-source solution that enables them to stretch the boundaries of their imagination to consistently deliver amazing presentations.”

Barco also demonstrated its control room technologies, introducing the Galaxy 4K-23, a 4096x2160 resolution, three-chip DLP projector. Featuring 23,000 lumens light output, the new model produces high-fidelity, active 3D stereo imagery for use in virtual reality installations. Also on display were the award-winning OVL-815 LED-lit video wall and the new ECU-100 controller for Barco's Transform A and Transform N universal visualization platforms.

“Barco's reputation for best-in-class control room visualization continues to be unsurpassed, giving operators greater control and flexibility, while enabling them to project the very best image quality,” said Hans Dekeyser, VP sales, control rooms and simulation for Barco North America. “Our award-winning video walls are quickly becoming the industry standard in traffic centers, utilities and other mission-critical operations centers around the world.”