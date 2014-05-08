XMOS will demonstrate its new multicore microcontroller that delivers low cost daisy-chain ethernet AVB at InfoComm 2014. Daisy-chain-capable ethernet AVB reference design for the XMOS xCORE multicore microcontroller reduces AVB installation and equipment costs, enables conferencing and in-building audio/media ethernet solutions and supports automotive and industrial applications that require audio/media networking. XMOS AVB solutions are production-ready yet customizable, so designers can add system functions like clock management, audio signal processing, and custom control protocols. XMOS offers solutions for the full range of requirements, from very small low cost stereo endpoints to 40-channel pro-audio products.