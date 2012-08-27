NEC Expands Showcase Events for Partners and Customers

NEC Display Solutions of America is expanding its showcase events for partners and customers to learn about industry trends and the latest NEC technologies.

The event series will illustrate NEC's innovation in LCD displays for digital signage and professional installation projectors for large venues. NEC's expert solution sales team also will demonstrate its ability to collaborate on custom installations that create a wow factor in any facility.

"We have enjoyed a successful run with our New York Showcase and look forward to expanding geographically," said Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing at NEC Display Solutions. "The events present an ideal opportunity for our partners, customers and prospects to learn about new NEC products and services as well as glean trends from experts in the industry."

Michael Ferrer, national manager of solution sales and operations at NEC Display Solutions, will present an educational seminar on 10 steps to a successful video wall project, and a training session on video wall setup and color calibration at each showcase. Gary Kayye, Founder of rAVe Publications, also will offer a presentation entitled, "Creating Creative Environments - The Future of Projection" at the San Francisco, Houston and Atlanta events.

The complete showcase schedule is as follows:

·September 6, 2012 -- NEC Showcase San Francisco at the Westin San Francisco Market Street

·September 19, 2012 - NEC Showcase Houston at the Westin Galleria Houston

·October 3, 2012 - NEC Showcase Atlanta at the Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta

·October 17, 2012 - NEC Showcase New York at the Affinia Manhattan Hotel