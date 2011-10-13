SPEED Training at CETW in New York

Lyle Bunn tells us that Registration is still open for the SPEED Digital Signage training at CETW next month in New York City.

Register for the SPEED Digital Signage Training Program - presented in two, 2-hour sessions during Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) Nov 9-10 in New York, here:

http://lylebunn.com/UpcomingEvents.aspx

Proven, information-rich program gets project personnel, end users, suppliers and investors "up to speed" quickly. All key areas of dynamic signage planning and sustainable, successful operations are covered including objectives, ROI/ROO, project development, content, revenue achievement and other critical success factors.

Use VIP Code CET45D when registering. All SPEED attendees receive a full conference pass to CET World at no charge!

Other events presented by Lyle Bunn include:

Toronto - November 16: Plan to attend the Digital Signage Masters Series, a morning of education, perspectives and networking.

New York Oct 12-13: SatCon / CCW (Content & Communications World)

New York Oct 17-18: Investors Conference

San Diego Oct 19-20: Infocomm Regional Roundtable & AV Tech Trends Events