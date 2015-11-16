X2O Media Platform at HR Leaders Summit

X2O Media will feature X2O platform for enterprise visual communications at the HR Leaders Summit 2015 from November 18 to 19 in Toronto at booth 39. Attendees will get a look at the platform's applications built to support today's digital workforce including the new X2O.Join.

X2O platform provides employees tools to create, distribute, and view visual channels from their desktop"Office environments and the way employees work are changing dramatically. Perhaps no one understands the impact of those changes better than HR, which is why the HR Leaders Summit is the perfect place to showcase our connected-workplace technology," said David Wilkins, president of X2O Media. "Employees need new tools to communicate effectively. With the X2O platform, you can take advantage of every screen in your organization — from video walls and desktops to IP phones, tablets, and smartphones — in order to make information more relevant to the way today's employees communicate and collaborate. This creates a connected workforce that is better equipped to make business decisions and be more productive within the digital workplace."

Designed for real-time visual communications to a specific audience, the X2O platform provides employees tools to create, distribute, and view visual channels. The X2O platform delivers the following:

• Connected Desktop for users to view and interact with X2O channels directly from their desktop. Specific use cases include company news channels, business information dashboards, interactive polls, and live alerts.

• Connected Workspace designed for multiple users, where teams collaborate in a shared virtual workspace either online or in huddle spaces — enabling document and desktop sharing, video conversations, polling participation, and more.

• Connected Workplace where users communicate in real time via X2O channels displayed throughout the enterprise on digital signage displays, video walls, and mobile devices.

• Connected Workforce allowing organizations to harness the power of the X2O platform to share real-time content with remote workers across campuses and around the globe. Companies can maintain up-to-date communications across entire workforces, regardless of location.