TV One, Magenta Form Commercial Technology Group

Following its recent acquisition of Kentucky-based TV One Broadcast Sales Corporation, Nortek, Inc. announced that TV One and Connecticut-based Magenta Research are cornerstones of the newly formed Magenta Commercial Technology Group.

Magenta specializes in providing large-scale switching, extension and distribution projects to the pro AV and digital signage markets, while TV One dedicates itself to providing video, audio, and multimedia processing solutions.

"The ability for TV One and Magenta technology to be cross-integrated into broadcast and commercial AV projects offers integrators and consultants exciting new alternatives to approaching projects, while streamlining the overall process," said Keith Mortensen, Commercial Technology Group chairman and Magenta Research CEO. "Given the multiple ways TV One and Magenta products complement each other, the two companies were a natural fit to be the first two companies positioned under the Magenta Commercial Technology Group umbrella."