WorldStage Nashville Adds Two Industry Veterans

WorldStage continues to expand its presence in Nashville with the addition of two industry veterans, Steve Austin and Jason Mullaney. Their hiring coincides with WorldStage’s 10th anniversary in the Music City and was essential to support WorldStage’s strong growth in the Southeastern U.S.



“Nashville has become an increasingly important market in our industry,” said Michael May, WorldStage Vice President, Account Management. “Since the city built The Music City Center (Nashville’s new convention center) four years ago, we’ve seen a substantial increase in corporate event business coming to town. Nashville is also an ideal support location for the growth our firm is experiencing with new clients and events located in the Southeast. Add to that the growth of the local creative community and it’s become clear that Nashville is an ideal location for expanding our national sales and technical staff.”

Steve Austin, Senior Account Manager, brings more than 28 years of account and production management experience to WorldStage. He was most recently Technical Director/Stage Manager at DWP Live and Technical Director at Anode, Inc., both in Nashville. With an exceptional reputation for customer service combined with strong technical expertise, Austin will be focused on supporting current WorldStage clients to elevate their events and ensure the highest levels of client satisfaction and retention.

Jason Mullaney, Account Director, brings a proven track record of more than 18 years experience in account management, personnel management and business development. Mullaney held a number of management posts in Arizona before founding Amplify Audio Visual, LLC, a highly respected AV company specializing in live streaming and content capture for all size events and audiences. Mullaney will focus on WorldStage’s expansion into targeted accounts and new markets nationally.