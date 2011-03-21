Community Featured at Wagner College

Staten Island, NY--Wagner College's athletics department boasts several NCAA teams at their 38-acre New York campus, including the Seahawks football team. The team's home field recently underwent a modern renovation, including a new sound system installed by Farmingdale-based Advance Sound."They wanted more than just a new football field," said Thomas De Pace, of Advance Sound. "They wanted to reinvent their team's whole atmosphere. Obviously, speech intelligibility is always important, but the school also has a very rich student culture, with several dance teams who perform at the games. They needed something that was good for spoken word, but delivered great full-range musicality too."



The Seahawks' field at Wagner College on Staten Island.

The system is centered around a pair of Community R.25 all-weather systems, with low frequency reinforcement via an R2SUB subwoofer. The loudspeakers are mounted onto the scoreboard using custom brackets created by Advance Sound. Crown CDI-Series amplifiers power the system. An Ashly NE2424m processor provides DSP that also enables them to supply audio feed to the local TV station. A Middle Atlantic UPS2000R power backup unit assures that, in the event of a power outage, the R.25 loudspeakers will remain functional for emergency announcements.