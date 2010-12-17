AMX Awarded U.S. Army Networthiness

Richardson, TX--AMX announced that its resource management suite (RMS) has received the Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) from the U.S. Army. The CoN is a requirement for all enterprise software products in the Army Enterprise Infrastructure Network and is part of the U.S. Department of Defense’ (DoD) campaign to build a netcentric infrastructure that enhances collaboration among people and systems.

The CoN certification signifies that RMS software from AMX is in full compliance with the Army Enterprise Infrastructure’s strict standards for security, supportability, sustainability, and compatibility. In addition to the U.S. Army, the certification applies to all National Guard, Army Reserve, and DoD organizations that use the Army Enterprise Infrastructure Network.



"The Army’s Certificate of Networthiness on RMS enterprise software certifies RMS security solutions to our Department of Defense customers and further demonstrates AMX’s commitment to providing enterprise-wide, high-performance solutions to the U.S. military,” said AMX Vice President of Government Sales John Hanby. “We’re honored to continue supporting the DoD in its mission-critical deployment of reliable, scalable technologies for the centralized management, monitoring and control of assets across the network.”

