SynAudCon Releases Schedule for Spring 2014 In-Person Training

Pat Brown explains the hands-on workstations and the instructional program.

Synergetic Audio Concepts has released its in-person seminar schedule for the Spring of 2014.



SynAudCon will offer the three-day “Sound Reinforcement for Technicians” (SRT) in Portland, Oregon on February 24-26, 2014 and again in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 2-4, 2014.

SRT instructor Pat Brown provides hands-on exercises which allow attendees to use a tool kit (that includes meters and other items that are needed) to test and troubleshoot systems. The class also goes into detail on how to use modern dual-channel FFT measurement platforms. On day three, SRT demonstrates the setup of a 3-way triamped loudspeaker, including polarity testing, equalization, crossover selection and signal alignment.

“SynAudCon Digital”, a three-day seminar, will be presented April 28-30, 2014 in North Haven, CT. “SynAudCon Digital” is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to digital audio, digital signal processing and digital audio networks.

The materials presented shorten the learning curve for understanding everything from data formats to networked audio systems with an emphasis on the practical. The seminar is taught by Pat Brown, Steve Macatee and Bradford Benn.