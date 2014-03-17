Audience Expands powerChord AC Power Cord Lineup

The What: Audience has introduced its Au24 SE MP (medium power), Au24 SE LP (low power) and Au24 SE c7 powerChord AC line cords, three different-sized, lower-cost versions of Audience's currently available 10 AWG Au24 SE powerChord.

The What Else: The MP, LP and c7 versions of the Au24 SE powerChords are designed to suit the demands of components like preamps, CD players and D/A converters that require lesser amounts of AC power compared to larger amplifiers and other components that draw more power. Along with providing optimum performance, the new models offer significant savings over the cost of the original Au24 SE powerChord.

The Au24 SE MP powerChord features 14 AWG wiring and is recommended for use with components that require up to 150 watts of AC power. The Au24 SE LP employs 16 AWG wiring and should be used with components that require up to 50 watts. The Au24 SE c7 is also 16 AWG and fits into the c7 AC connector used on some audio/video components.

The MP, LP and c7 models all provide the same level of performance, when used as prescribed, as the standard Au24 SE, which utilizes 10 AWG wiring and is ideal for use with amplifiers and components that have high power demands. As an added benefit, these powerChords are flexible for ease of use.

All Au24 SE powerChords are designed to eliminate or reduce the traditional weak points of conventional power cords: more often than not, power cords will behave in a reactive manner and introduce capacitance, inductance and resistance into the electron flow, which will compromise the interface between the component and the power source.



The Why: "Can a power cord really make that significant of a difference? Rather than looking at a power cord as the last few feet in a long line of power delivery, consider the power cord as the first few feet of your component's primary transformer winding," said John McDonald, president of Audience. "Viewed this way, a high quality, well designed power cord is an essential part of preserving the performance of your music or audio/video system."

Audience Au24 SE powerChords feature a high-current, low impedance, wide bandwidth design for fast response, accurate reproduction of macro and micro dynamics, articulate bass, superior imaging, exceptional harmonic integrity, lower background noise and additional benefits. Au24 SE powerChords are constructed using the highest quality materials including OHNO high-purity monocrystal copper wiring, rhodium-plated copper plugs and IEC connectors and are available in both US and European (Schuko) styles.