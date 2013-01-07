MultiTouch Debuts Enriched Reality Technology

MultiTouch Ltd has debuted its latest technology, Enriched Reality. With the new technology, MultiTouch’s MultiTaction series of displays are able to detect every object that interacts or is placed on the system, the company says.

Enriched Reality is based on MultiTouch’s proprietary Computer Vision Through Screen (CVTS) technology and uses 2D optical markers for real-life object detection to uniquely identify any object attached to a marker. In addition to this, Enriched Reality supports blob tracking which recognizes all basic geometric shapes including circles, triangles and rectangles.

MultiTouch has also announced that a number of clients are using its Enriched Reality technology:

- San Francisco-based Snibbe Interactive with installations at EMP Museum in Seattle, Mob Museum in Las Vegas and Orthofix, a medical company from Lewisville, TX.

-Switzerland-based Atracsys with its Chocolate station.

-Spain-based Sensaa with its Sekuensaa music application.

-Denmark-based CAVI with its Lego Flow application.

“Enriched Reality underlines the uniqueness of MultiTouch’s CVTS technology,” said Petri Martikainen, CEO of MultiTouch. “The CVTS technology can detect everything from single touch points to unlimited number of users to simultaneous use of hands, IR pens and real-life objects. The support for Enriched Reality will accelerate the development of applications that combine real-life objects with digital content in classrooms, museums and retail.”

MultiTouch will showcase Enriched Reality at CES 2013, Las Vegas, in central hall, booth #14246, and later this month at ISE, Amsterdam. Live demonstration at CES includes CAVI Radartable, where users can compose music with real-life pieces that represent different instruments, musical effects and samples.