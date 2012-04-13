Crestron Unveils Expedited Repair Service

Crestron has officially launched its new Express 48 repair program, which provides a 48-hour expedited repair service option to dealers.

For a pre-determined fixed rate, Express 48 provides an added layer of support for dealers that may require expedited repairs during time-sensitive projects. Soft-launched in December, 2011, Express 48 applies to warranty and non-warranty Crestron repairs.

“The standard repair time is 7 to 10 business days, following the date equipment is received,” said Bill Lynch, Crestron director of production/service. “This new value-added service has already been enthusiastically received by our dealers for instances in which they require rapid turnaround.”

Crestron support representatives ask the customer upfront whether they would like to expedite repair services or use the standard repair service option.