Wireless Designer Software v1.1 Now Available from Lectrosonics

Lectrosonics has released the latest version of its Wireless Designer software, v1.1. Originally designed to work with the DSW (encrypted) system, the new version is now back ported to allow use with existing Venue receivers and offers a detailed spectrum scan view and frequency coordination page for improved ease of use.

Wireless Designer is a software package developed to enhance setup and operation of studio and rack receiver systems. The software provides an overall view of Lectrosonics wireless systems, including all connected receiver mainframes. A summary of each channel is displayed with real-time indications for essential levels and settings on each installed module within the system. With multiple receivers, the main display window can be scaled and zoomed for the desired viewing, and several color themes are provided.



The Wireless Designer software includes a spectrum scanner and coordination package for ease of setup. The receiver can be tuned across the available bands and presented in a graphic display. The data from the scan can then be incorporated into the frequency calculations for an accurate, real-world channel coordination. When individual carriers are moved manually, compatibility is instantly recalculated and displayed, including any warnings for potential intermodulation problems or other conflicts. The powerful spectrum scanning and walk test recorder features make site surveys easy.



Three different user-selectable viewing modes are included for daylight, indoor, and dark conditions. Requirements are a PC or Mac running Silverlight, a free download from Microsoft, and a connection via USB or RS-232.