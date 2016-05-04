Winsted to Showcase New Collaboration Tables and Consoles at InfoComm

- Winsted will be displaying new collaboration tables and consoles at InfoComm in Las Vegas from June 4–10 this year.
- Combining furniture and technology, the company’s collaboration tables are designed to provide schools, businesses, and other types of organizations the ideal solution for exchanging ideas and encouraging collaborative solutions. Solutions include stand-up options that include footrests; surface-mount or recessed monitor walls; and a wide variety of data/power ports are available.
- Winsted will also show its Impulse Dual Sit/Stand Consoles. Impulse consoles provide two independently adjustable, ergonomically curved work surfaces for convenience and flexibility. These surfaces can be raised and lowered to meet the needs of individual operators while offering flexibility between sitting and standing. They feature electric lift-legs for quick and easy adjustment from 30 to 46 inches; Safeguard Edge work surface; and Versa-Trak Monitor Mounting System.
- Other solutions to be demonstrated are the EnVision Command Consoles and Prestige Sight-Line Control Room Consoles. EnVision consoles are available in single, double, or triple tier configurations with a progressive modular design. EnVision command consoles come standard with a durable and environmentally friendly Marmoleum work surface. Tiers can support 7-1/2- or 15-inch-high slat-wall section; adjustable monitor mounts for optimal sight lines, and ergonomically correct viewing angles; and slat-wall accessories are available to help promote workspace organization.
- Prestige Sight-Line consoles are designed to give users flexibility in any control room environment with ergonomic design, and modular, adaptable flexibility for optimum viewing angles and sight lines. They feature the Versa-Trak Monitor Mounting System; integrated data/power access with openings for universal data mounting plate; and easy-access cable management.