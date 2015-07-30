Williams Sound Debuts Multilingual Versions of Website

Williams Sound has released new Spanish- and Portuguese-language versions of its website, williamssound.com.

According to Doreen Ingebrigtsen, vice president of international sales at Williams Sound, the creation of the Spanish (es.williamssound.com) and Portuguese (pt.williamssound.com) sites affirms Williams Sound's commitment to providing the most relevant and high-quality talent, technology, and tools to its customers.



"These new websites are designed to expand the amount and quality of information available, to give our in-country distribution partners the communication tools they need to better serve their customers," said Ingebrigtsen. "Quick access to Williams Sound's innovative products and solutions is key to building business and strengthening relationships. These sites are sure to shine a bright light on the Williams Sound brand around the world."



Williams Sound is a global designer and manufacturer of wireless communication technology, serving personal and professional listening needs worldwide since 1976. Williams Sound offers products and service for such commercial markets as hearing assistance, language interpretation, tour, corporate, education, government, and house of worship.