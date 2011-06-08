Starin Presents 360 Advantage Program

Starin plans to showcase their 360 Advantage program at this year's InfoComm.

The program focuses on how Starin's services track the integrator’s project lifecycle with side-by-side support to achieve success with Starin's brands. When a Starin customer meets a guide at exhibit 1062, they’ll be shown a short video on 360 and given a welcoming gift. They also get a passport to go around the world of Starin to earn prizes for stopping by Conversation Stations.

“We wanted to really have a great forum for dialog with our integrator partners, so I went nuts to accommodate them,” said Bill Mullin, executive VP of sales and marketing at Starin.

In the Starin exhibit, solution specialists with the brands will be available to talk about specific applications and business development.

“It’s about helping the integrator improve their business in the face of the economy, new competitive forces and discriminating clients,” Mullin said.