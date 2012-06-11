Meyer Sound and NTi Introduce Cinema Meter for XL2 Analyzer

Meyer Sound Laboratories and NTi Audio AG have announced a new cinema meter option for NTi’s XL2 handheld audio and acoustics analyzer. Developed through a collaborative effort by the two companies, the Meyer Sound cinema meter option and test script are designed to allow cinema sound technicians to calibrate loudspeaker systems efficiently and precisely using a small, easy-to-use handheld device.

The cinema meter was initially created to extend the capabilities of the XL2 analyzer to facilitate efficient and accurate alignment of Meyer Sound EXP cinema systems. The cinema meter option comprises a software package which includes a MeyerSound test script that can be used for tuning any cinema system. Test signals can be sourced through storage in the cinema system or from the NTi MR-PRO generator.

“A fundamental goal of EXP cinema audio is to achieve near perfect linearity,” notes John Meyer, CEO of Meyer Sound. “Final calibration is critical in realizing that goal, and with the Meyer Sound XL2 cinema option, technicians now have a compact and cost-effective tool for making the extremely precise adjustments required.”

“NTi Audio is extremely pleased to have this opportunity to work with Meyer Sound,” says Tom Mintner, president of NTI Americas. “The confidence Meyer Sound places in the XL2 is deeply appreciated, and underscores NTi’s position as the recognized world leader in handheld audio test instruments.”

The Meyer Sound cinema meter development was facilitated by Mintner along with Thomas Hupp and Philipp Schwizer on behalf of NTi Audio, with performance specifications and test routines developed by the Meyer Sound engineering department.

The Meyer Sound cinema meter option will begin shipping in July 2012 and be available through NTi Audio’s worldwide sales channels either with the purchase of a new XL2 or as an upgrade to an existing unit. It will also be available through Meyer Sound EXP distribution channels.