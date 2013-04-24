Altinex TNP124 Tilt ‘N Plug Jr. Interconnect Box

The Altinex TNP124 Tilt ‘N Plug Jr. quadruplets interconnect box includes four Tilt ‘N Plug Jr. individual tower modules grouped together, with two interconnect units facing one direction and two facing the opposite direction.

Available in both standard and custom configurations, the TNP124 and TNP124C interconnect boxes offer convenient, one touch access to a variety of video, audio, computer, network, and power connections. Each input plate provides computer video (15-pin HD), computer audio (3.5 mm Stereo Mini), modem (RJ11), and network (RJ45) input connections.

Each unit also provides an AC power connection. The TNP124 ships with a matte black finish. The TNP124C can be customized with different connections and colors—with a comprehensive range of different connector options, all factory-configured and terminated. With both the TNP124 and TNP124C, each connector comes with a 6-foot cable and is terminated appropriately for quick connections to one’s audio-visual system.