Register for the 2011 NSCA Business Conference

Cedar Rapids, IA--Registration is now open for the 2011 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference, the only conference focused on business strategies and professional development for commercial electronic systems executives and managers. The event will be held February 17-19, 2011, at the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Resort & Spa in San Diego, CA.

Systems integrators continue to face challenges surrounding the volatile economy, including increasing labor costs, additional burdens on job sites, new regulations and policies, among others. Economists have officially announced the recovery, but business still tells us otherwise. The 2011 Business & Leadership Conference will provide attendees with proven strategies to recover from the recovery and tactics to return to a more profitable, productive business even in an unstable environment.

“Any NSCA member who runs a company and wants to improve the way they do business, in every aspect, should attend this conference,” said Lorne Bjorgan, president of Design Electronics. “The information I collected over the three days easily makes it the best value, and use of my limited time, for the year.”

Check out www.nsca.org/blc for more information on the event. Attendees continue to report that the Business & Leadership Conference offers the best opportunities to network and learn from top experts in the industry – each other. Visit the site to view videos from speakers and past attendees, and read about the sessions, which include an economic outlook for 2011, learning from IT, changing markets and times, and a fighter pilot’s secret to business success.

"Business has permanently changed because of both the political and economic climate," said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. "The 2011 event will provide ample opportunities to discuss real-time solutions to all of the concerns related to these challenges. The BLC has become a popular event for managers and owners alike to attend and truly gain valuable information that can be used immediately."

Sponsors of the event include Atlas Sound/IED (host sponsor); SCN (co-host and media sponsor); AMX; Biamp Systems; Bosch Communications Systems; Cisco-Tandberg; Dove Net Technologies; FSR; Herman Procurement & Logistics; InfoComm International; Legrand/Wiremold; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Shure Incorporated; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV; Tannoy; and West Penn Wire. The conference is also endorsed by PSA Security Network and USAV Group.

Systems integrators can register online now through January 5, 2011, for only $849. After that date, rates will increase to $949. For more information or to register, visit www.nsca.org/blc or call 800.446.6722.