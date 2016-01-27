Westgate selects RP Visuals, Christie to Create 4,400 Sq Ft. Video Wall

Westgate Resorts contracted RP Visual Solutions (RPV) and Christie to build the world’s largest LED Video wall inside the Westgate Superbook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Working with HB Communications, RPV and Christie created an enormous curved array measuring 20 feet tall and 220 feet wide and comprising 1,640 2.5mm Christie Velvet LED tiles boasting over 65 million pixels. This enormous video wall spans the length of the world’s largest sports book, creating a stadium-like experience where every seat in the newly renovated Westgate Superbook is a “front-row” experience.

Along with the construction of this screen, the Westgate Superbook was completely transformed to create a stadium-like experience, including over 300 relaxation lounger chairs and a 100-foot long curved bar that conforms to the shape of the screen.

“This is a game-changer for our property and a game-changer for the industry,” Mark Waltrip, COO of Westgate. “We’re going to set a very high bar for what a sportsbook should look and feel like.”

“To say it’s large is a giant understatement. When we were approached by HB Communications to fabricate this mounting structure for this project, we began the process of how to architecturally integrate this large, curved video wall structure into a reality,” said Randy Pagnan of RPV. “After designing came the task of how to install and deploy this configuration on-site. Partnering with HB and Christie to design this project is a huge honor. We knew that we had to exceed their expectations as well as Westgate’s to make this one-of-a kind fan experience a huge success.”

"Westgate has raised the bar and we’re proud to work with them to make this project a reality,” said Kathryn Cress, vice president, global & corporate marketing, Christie. “Christie Velvet is the ideal solution for this venue, providing a high resolution LED display, with bright, clear visuals, excellent viewing and accurate color reproduction. When you choose Christie, we work with you every step of the way to map out a solution that will bring your vision to reality.”

Suitable for 24/7 operation and delivering high-resolution, bright, and seamless visuals with wide viewing angles, Christie Velvet LED tiles can be configured into any size or shape for unmatched creative freedom.

“It is exciting to see this project become a reality,” said Dana Barron, CEO, HB Communications. “HB Communications is very proud to have been part of designing and integrating the largest indoor high-resolution wall in the world. The image size and resolution are breathtaking and have totally transformed the Westgate Superbook into a “must see” venue. RPV has been phenomenal as have the entire team assembled to execute this scale project.”