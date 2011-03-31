Lightware DVI-I Input(2)

Lightware Visual Engineering is introducing fully-functional DVI-I input boards for its pro line of matrices in mid-January 2011, according to the company’s US distributor Lightware U.S.A.

According to sales and marketing associate Blake Dudash, “DVI-I allows an analog signal to come into a Lightware matrix and be converted into a digital signal, so Lightware can accept any type of video from any analog or digital source (except SDI and HD-SDI) and route it in our matrix.”

“Because most people are converting from analog to digital systems, they usually have some analog sources that they still need to access,” he explains. “Before, you would have had to use an external converter to gain that accessibility. Now, you can manage all analog or digital video signals in one Lightware matrix.

The DVI-I input boards accommodate any size Lightware frame: 16x16, 32x32 and the new 80x80.

For more information: www.lightwareUSA.com