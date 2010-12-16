Premier Mounts Receives Patent

ANAHEIM, CA—Premier Mounts has successfully completed the patent registration for the MAG (magnetically-assisted) series of projector mounts (Patent # US 7,758,001 B2). The MAG series uses the company’s MagnaGuide mechanism. The MAG, which comes in three configurations, fits most projectors weighing up to 10 pounds and is approved by UL and OSHPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—In a joint international statement, Yamaha Corporation Japan, its group of companies including NEXO, and Steinberg Media Technologies have become promoter members in AVnu Alliance.

The goal of the Alliance is to establish AVB (audio video bridging) as the standard networking protocol that will provide practical and useful services to all customers. Yamaha has joined the effort as part of its open policy to adapt professional audio networking systems commonly used as exemplified by network formats CobraNet, EtherSound, Dante, etc.

“Our customers require a common network platform from all manufacturers,” said Larry Italia, vice president/general manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “Yamaha products ‘speak any language,’ and as a market leader in digital formats, we have much to contribute to these standards as we have with our other third-party platforms.”

LOS ANGELES, CA—Califone has implemented Aphex’s Aural Exciter and Optical Big Bottom technology into its PA-IRSYS Infrared Classroom Audio System. Designed for delivering spoken word presentations to mid-sized and larger groups, the Califone PA-IRSYS is one of the company’s classroom systems. The PA-IRSYS utilizes array loudspeaker components to focus the sound directly on the audience and away from walls and other reflective surfaces.

“In a classroom setting, speech intelligibility is of critical importance, and the Aural Exciter is legendary in its ability to enhance and improve intelligibility,” said Califone president Roscoe Anthony.

NEW DELHI, INDIA—The largest pro sound installation in India, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, was designed by the EV team and installed and commissioned by Bosch India. The system comprises 132 customized XLC127DVX, 120 Sx300PI, 300 EVID 6.2, and 60 ZX5-60PI surface-mounted systems, all driven by a combination of 135 P3000RL and TG amplifiers.