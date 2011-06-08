Radial Engineering Releases the EXTC 500

The EXTC 500 series module.Vancouver, BC--Radial Engineering Ltd. has released a revised version of the EXTC 500 series module, designed to take a balanced signal and convert it to a guitar level effects loop, then re-convert it back to a balanced level for processing.

Designed to fit inside both the traditional API style 500 series Lunchbox frames and the more advanced Radial Workhorse, the EXTC begins with a frame mounted XLR input connector where it receives the line level signal from the recording system. The signal is then unbalanced and converted to high impedance where guitar effects pedals can be inserted as desired using the 1⁄4-inch jacks.

The latest version features a transformer coupled output to eliminate potential ground loops from causing hum in the recording system. Individual front panel send and receive controls allow precise signal management, augmented with a mix/blend function that allows the original tone to be mixed in for wet-dry balance. Since guitar pedals can often reverse the signal phase, the EXTC incorporates a 180º polarity reverse that flips the input polarity of the pedal chain at the receive jack so that the wet and dry signals work together and play in phase.

Once processed, a gain make-up buffer provides the engineer with a solid signal to feed the recorder using the balanced XLR output or via the Workhorse master section. Both the XLR and 1⁄4-inch TRS connectors are supported.

“The EXTC is way too much fun," said Radial president, Peter Janis. "One can now incorporate all kinds of effects devices into the recording chain to create esoteric and interesting effects. Just imagine…you can now take a voice track and mix in fuzz, wah or just about any effect to produce different and unique tones that can flatter a track and ultimately help your mix stand out from the pack.”

When used with the Workhorse, the Omniport is designated as a TRS send and receive to allow the EXTC to be normalled to a standard patchbay. This allows both standard studio effects and guitar effects to be combined. The EXTC is now outfitted with a buss driver that feeds the Workhorse mixer. This allows multiple signal paths to be used at once further expanding the creative palette.