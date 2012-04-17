AMX Launches Rapid Project Maker

AMX has launched its Rapid Project Maker (RPM), a cloud-based application that lets installers configure an AMX system online using a step-by-step wizard-based approach.

RPM is a comprehensive tool designed to help throughout the entire project. With no programming required, installers can configure a conference room experience that includes touch panel user interface pages and system installation instructions. An integrated conference room consisting of an AMX Controller, a videoconferencing system, DVD player, display and a laptop can be configured in less than an hour, according to the company.

RPM not only simplifies single room deployments but also automatically adjusts to the technology/functionality selected each time a project is configured. Client branding was also taken into consideration with dedicated space available for the client’s logo in the finished UI.

“RPM is a feature rich tool that enables system programmers with little or no AMX programming experience to implement control solutions for meeting rooms, teaching spaces and lecture/presentation venues,” said AMX chief technology officer, Robert Noble. “It also functions as a time saving tool for seasoned designers who need to rapidly design and deploy solutions.”

Because it is cloud-based, installers can access projects remotely. Saving and managing a project’s files online at AMX.com reduces on-site service calls and facilitates sharing of resources within an organization. RPM generates installation and purchasing documentation in addition to complete controller code and touch panel files to make the configuration process more convenient.

RPM is currently being offered to AMX dealers who have expressly requested access to the solution. Anyone interested in learning more can contact their AMX representative or visit: amx.com/products/NSS-RPM.asp.