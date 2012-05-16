Haivision to Display Coolsign 5.0 at InfoComm

Haivision is previewing CoolSign™ 5.0 in Booth N1857 at InfoComm 2012, bringing together scalability, performance, Internet video streaming, and a new Web interface. With quantum scalability and performance improvements for addressing broad networks of thousands of digital signs, CoolSign demonstrates how it incorporates a simplified Web interface to upload, manage, and distribute content.

The new workflows are designed to enable store owners and corporate administrators to customize the local media experience easily. Haivision will also launch CoolSign 4.6 at InfoComm, which fully supports high-quality H.264 transport streams, such as those available from Haivision's Furnace™ IP video system, and Internet-based RTMP streams, such as those available from Haivision KulaByte™ and HyperStream™ Internet streaming platforms, enabling end-to-end media management with Haivision.For more information: www.haivision.com