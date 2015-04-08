VUE Audiotechnik Debuts New Company in China

VUE Audiotechnik has established a new company servicing mainland China: VUE Audiotechnik China (officially VUE Shanghai LTD, now referred to as VUE China). The VUE subsidiary, located in Zhejiang in the Jiashan County, joins the growing list of VUE Audiotechnik companies, including VUE Audiotechnik LLC in the United States and VUE Audiotechnik Europa GmbH in Germany.

Alex Schloesser and Tiffany Jin



VUE Audiotechnik China will offer the entire complement of VUE products, from their smallest i-Class contractor series to the premium powered h-Class loudspeakers and al-Class line array systems, including their proprietary V Series Systems Engines. It will also provide technical support for all integrated systems, as well as touring and portable systems, and plans to add project-design and commissioning services.



"From the start, VUE Audiotechnik was conceived as a truly international-based company, with engineering and manufacturing resources in the U.S., Germany, and China," said Ken Berger, CEO of VUE Audiotechnik. "Last year we added VUE Europa GmbH, a dedicated company that serves the European market. Owing to our goal to be a worldwide force, opening VUE China is the next logical step. We're investing to become a leader in China, the fastest growing market in the world, and will soon be the single largest consumer market."

VUE has appointed Global Market Management's Alex Schloesser as managing director of the new subsidiary. He will spearhead the development and staff training, until the company is fully self-reliant under its own brand manager. Global Market Management is also managing VUE's Asia Pacific business development in establishing new distribution channels and bringing in new direct business.

"I'm truly looking forward to getting VUE Audiotechnik China up and running," said Schloesser. "It's an exciting challenge to build a company from the ground up, and I am confident that this newest addition to the VUE company portfolio will achieve unlimited success in China. VUE's products, with their excellent sound quality, fidelity, and value speak for themselves; establishing an independent subsidiary will considerably ease the process of introducing them to the Chinese market."