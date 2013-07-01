Extron Now Shipping Larger HDMI Distribution Amplifiers

The What: Extron Electronics is now shipping two new, larger HDMI distribution amplifiers as part of its HDMI DA Series product line.



The What Else: The HDMI DA4 with four outputs, and HDMI DA6 with six outputs, are HDCP compliant and support HDMI specification features including data rates up to 6.75 Gbps, 12-bit Deep Color, 3D, Lip Sync, and HD lossless audio formats. They also support HDTV 1080p/60, 2K, and PC resolutions up to 1920x1200. The HDMI DA Series features two Extron-exclusive technologies: EDID Minder, which maintains continuous EDID communication between connected devices, and Key Minder, which continuously authenticates HDCP encryption between all devices, ensuring the simultaneous distribution of source content to connected displays.

The HDMI DA Series offers integrator-friendly features, including automatic input cable equalization, automatic color bit depth management, and selectable output muting, as well as indicators for monitoring and troubleshooting. Input cable equalization restores and reshapes incoming HDMI signals, reducing the need for additional signal conditioning equipment by compensating for weak source signals or signal loss from a long input cable. The HDMI DA Series automatically adjusts color bit depth based on the display EDID, preventing color compatibility conflicts between source and display. Outputs can be muted independently via RS-232, allowing content to be previewed on a local monitor.

Additionally, the distribution amplifiers provide immediate visual confirmation of EDID status, HDCP authentication, and signal presence confirmation for each port via front panel LED indicators.