VMP’s New FP-MLPAB Medium Wall Mount

Video Mount Products is proud to announce the launch of the new FP-MLPAB medium low profile articulating wall mount with tilt and list adjustment capabilities. Now shipping with an MSRP of $169.95, the FP-MLPAB holds most 27- to 42-inch flat panels up to 55 lbs.

The FP-MLPAB medium wall mount

“The rugged FP-MLPAB has been designed for both functionality as well as easy installation to a single stud,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “With a closed depth of just 1.6 inches and a fully opened extension of 16.4 inches along with a fully adjustable 10 degree tilt, 3 degrees list adjustment and ± 45 degrees of rotation, the FP-MLPAB is the ideal choice for customers and installers, whether in commercial, residential, pro, education, house of worship, or other applications.”