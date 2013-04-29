RadialIntroduces PreComp500 Series Preamp and Compressor

The What: Radial Engineering has announced a new addition to the 500 series range of modules, the PreComp combination preamp and compressor, a single wide module designed to fit the popular 500 series rack format.





The What Else: The design begins with a high performance preamp equipped with Radial's unique Accustate gain control that simultaneously sets the output and sensitivity to maximize signal-to-noise at all levels. This is particularly important when recording in the digital domain where background noise can often be audible during quiet passages. A full-feature compressor follows with adjustable threshold, compression ratio and make-up gain control that automatically transitions from soft-knee to hard-knee as compression increases. A simple slow-fast switch makes it easy to set the PreComp for either percussion instruments or smoother tracks such as vocals.

The Why: "The PreComp addresses the need to combine both a preamp with a compressor in a compact, single space module. This provides broadcasters and post production engineers with a quick and easy solution for voice and instrument processing. It is also a Godsend for live recording engineers as it enables them to maximize system density without compromising on performance or control," said Dan Fraser, Radial senior engineer.