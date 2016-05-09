Visix Releases AxisTV V.9.4



An example of the updated UI in AxisTV V.9.4, by Visix

The What: Visix has released version 9.4 of its AxisTV enterprise digital signage software. This latest release has many feature enhancements including a new user interface design, support for VLC players and RTSP streams, and improved scheduling features.

The What Else: “We’re always working to improve the user experience,” said Trey Hicks, chief sales officer for Visix. “AxisTV v.9.4 gives our clients a new, beautiful graphical interface and a long list of application enhancements to make their day-to-day communications easier and more enjoyable.”

AxisTV v.9.4 introduces a new UI design with redesigned color scheme and imagery, while retaining popular features and optimizing workflows for a better user experience.

The Bottom Line: Software updates are free to all Visix clients with a software maintenance agreement. For detailed information about the release, visit http://www.visix.com/tech-support/software-updates.