C-Level Seminars at DSE with Bunn, Dawson, Hiatt

David Keene– DSE is next week, and I’d like to call attention to a series of seminar offerings designed for C-level attendees. Not your usual trade show seminars. This is great stuff. Following a conversation last Friday with Lyle Bunn, the moderator of one of the seminars, “Transitioning the Business & Network Model”, our readers–and DSE attendees– should know that Lyle is excited about this topic. “This panel of the CEO’s of three of the largest and longest operating networks in the world will offer unique insights” Lyle told me. “Network operators and suppliers will benefit from the wisdom of how Premier Retail Networks, Captivate and Neo Media are addressing strategic and operating challenges. Revenue achievement, scalabilty, technology advances and changing stakeholder expectations require networks to be adaptive in order to succeed. This session will deliver key insights into network success.”

Carre Dawson, of Harris, also told me this week that her session “ Funding Your Digital Signage Ad Network”, is generating a lot of interest. “While content maybe King,” Carre said, “if you don’t have the right financial modeling in place, then you probably won’t fully realize your vision. Understanding how financial entities assess your digital network to determine if it’s worthy of their investment is a critical step to long-term success.”

Lyle Bunn, Carre Dawson… well, add to this list of people who know their business, Mike Hiatt, whose session “Building for Success: How to Leverage Research to Create Viable, Lasting Digital Signage Networks”, will bring together the very latest thinking on using metrics and research to ensure the success of your rollout.

If you’re going to the Digital Signage Expo next week, be sure to catch these presenters, and their panelists. Here are the details from DSE:



